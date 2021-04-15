Freeland (shoulder) has increased his throwing intensity recently but still hasn't thrown off a mound, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

Freeland recently resumed playing light catch and has continued to make progress over the past week. He joined the Rockies for their current road trip in Los Angeles, but he still doesn't have a timetable to return to game action. The left-hander will have to get back on the mound and build back up before he's cleared to make his season debut. Chi Chi Gonzalez should continue to serve as a member of the starting rotation while Freeland is sidelined.