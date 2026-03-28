Freeland (0-1) took the loss Friday as the Rockies fell 2-1 to the Marlins, giving up two runs on five hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out two.

The veteran southpaw limited the damage against him, but Freeland needed 81 pitches (53 strikes) to record 13 outs before getting lifted. Freeland's been a fairly reliable innings eater for Colorado, averaging 27 starts and about 145.1 innings over the last five seasons, but his 4.82 ERA and 1.43 WHIP during that time aren't just a product of calling Coors Field home. He lines up to make his next start on the road next week against the Blue Jays.