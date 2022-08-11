Freeland (7-8) took the loss against St. Louis on Wednesday, allowing six runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out one batter over 4.1 innings.

Freeland had been pitching well coming into the contest, picking up three straight wins and striking out 20 batters over his past 18.2 innings. He took a step back against the Cardinals, however, yielding 10 hits (five of which went for extra bases) and tying his worst mark of the season by yielding six earned runs -- five of which came in the first frame. Freeland struck out only one batter in the loss after punching out at least six in each of his previous three starts. He's had some strong stretches this season but is a volatile fantasy pitcher overall with a 4.84 ERA and 1.41 WHIP on the campaign.