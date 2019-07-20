Freeland (2-7) took the loss after giving up five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six over four innings Friday against the Yankees.

Freeland tossed two scoreless frames to start his day, but he found trouble later on, allowing a grand slam in the third inning. He would then give up his fifth run of the game in the fourth on a single to left field. The 26-year-old left-hander hasn't been able to find his groove since returning to the rotation, surrendering five runs in each of his last two outings.