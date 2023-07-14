The Rockies placed Freeland on the 15-day injured list Friday with a right shoulder subluxation.

The move comes retroactive to Tuesday, meaning Freeland will be eligible to return July 26. There's no timetable in place for Freeland's return, but he said that his current status is the "best case scenario" as he won't require surgery, per Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com. Tommy Doyle was selected from Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move.