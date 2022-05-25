Freeland did not factor in the decision Tuesday against the Pirates, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out six.

The left-hander didn't give up a hit through the first four frames Tuesday, but Pittsburgh tallied a run on two hits and a walk during the fifth before he was pulled. Freeland has issued a walk in every start this season and multiple walks in four straight outings. He'll carry a 4.85 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 40:15 K:BB across 48 innings (nine starts) into his next outing, which tentatively lines up for Sunday in Washington.