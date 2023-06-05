Freeland (4-7) was handed another loss Sunday against the Royals, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out one over seven innings.

Freeland had a perfect game going until MJ Melendez broke it up with a double in the fifth. Michael Massey drove Melendez home two batters later with a base hit to give the Royals a lead they would never relinquish. Freeland continued to move through the order but was eventually pulled after squandering a leadoff home run in the eighth to Maikel Garcia. The 30-year-old tied his season high by going seven innings and showed great control, although he didn't generate a whole lot of whiffs. It was certainly a tough-luck loss for Freeland, who picked up his last win May. 14. He now sits at a 4.06 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 44:17 K:BB over 71 innings and lines up for a home matchup with the Padres next weekend.