Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Leaves early with apparent groin issue
Freeland left Friday night's start after recording just one out with an apparent groin injury, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.
Freeland managed just 11 pitches before he was forced to exit. The Rockies have not released an official injury report, but Freeland was favoring his left leg on his way off the field. Expect an update once Rockies trainers are able to make a full examination. The Rockies have a pair off days in the coming week, which may help Freeland's odds of returning without missing a start.
