Freeland was removed midway through the sixth inning of his start Sunday against the Nationals after he landed awkwardly while delivering a pitch, Joe Trezza of MLB.com. He was charged with five earned runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out two over 5.2 frames.

The Rockies will likely provide an update on the nature of Freeland's injury after the contest, but Trezza suggests that the southpaw may have been dealing with an arm-related concern in addition to the apparent lower-body issue that ended his day early. Freeland's velocity was down from its usual levels throughout the afternoon, and the lefty displayed spotty control, as he threw only 62 of his 107 pitches for strikes. Assuming Freeland is able to make his between-starts bullpen session without incident, he'll line up to make his next turn through the rotation next weekend versus Atlanta at Coors Field.