Freeland exited Monday's start against the Pirates with an apparent left hamstring injury, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

The left-hander helped himself by reaching twice on bunt attempts, but he appeared to tweak his hamstring running from first to third base during the bottom of the fifth inning. Freeland was working on a shutout prior to the injury with three hits and a walk allowed while striking out seven over five frames. It's unclear if the injury will affect his next turn through the rotation, which lines up for this weekend versus the Cardinals.