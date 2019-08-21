Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Leaves Tuesday's start
Freeland exited Tuesday's start at Arizona with an apparent leg injury, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
Freeland was pulled with one out in the sixth inning and appeared to be limping when he was looked at by the athletic trainer. He gave up five runs (three earned) on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts prior to leaving the contest.
