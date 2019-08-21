Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Likely bound for IL
Manager Bud Black said after Tuesday's 8-7 loss to the Diamondbacks that Freeland strained his left groin in the contest and is expected to miss time as a result of the injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Based on the low standard he's set this season, Freeland was enjoying a solid outing Tuesday before landing awkwardly on his left leg while following through on a pitch midway through the sixth inning. He had only two earned runs on his ledger before being pulled after 5.1 innings, but reliever Bryan Shaw then came on an allowed the inherited baserunner to score the go-ahead run, leaving Freeland on the hook for his 11th loss. The disappointing outcome is probably the least of Freeland's concerns at the moment as he likely prepares for his second trip to the injured list of the season after previously missing time with a left middle finger blister in late April. The Rockies will likely send Freeland in for further tests Wednesday to determine the severity of his groin strain along with a projected timeline for his return. Colorado will first require a replacement in the rotation for Freeland on Sunday in St. Louis.
