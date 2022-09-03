Freeland did not factor into the decision against the Reds on Friday, allowing one run on eight hits while striking out three and walking one over 5.2 innings.

Freeland limited the damage to just one run on eight hits and a walk. He tossed 63 of 92 pitches for strikes across 5.2 frames. The only score he allowed was a solo shot to Spencer Steer in the fifth before he was pulled. Freeland has had an up-and-down season, with 10 games of four or more earned runs and 12 games of two or fewer earned runs. That has resulted in a 4.75 ERA for the lefty to go along with a 1.41 WHIP and a 7-9 record.