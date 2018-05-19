Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Logs another strong start
Freeland (4-4) picked up the win against the Giants on Friday, giving up just one earned run on five hits over 6.2 innings, striking out five and walking one as the Rockies beat San Francisco 6-1.
Freeland continued his strong start to the season picking up his fourth win with yet another solid showing, this time against a Giants lineup that couldn't get to him at all after Gorkys Hernandez led off the game with a homer. The 25-year-old left-hander now sports a 3.17 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP through 54 innings and he's limited opponents to three earned runs or less in seven of his nine starts. He's only started three of those games in his hitter-friendly home confines of Coors Field but he's only yielded three runs over 19.1 innings in those starts, so that's at least an encouraging sign that he could continue to post solid numbers even as he logs more innings at home.
