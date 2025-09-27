Freeland (5-17) took the loss against the Giants on Saturday, allowing three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out four across six innings.

It was a tough loss for Freeland, whose lone (but crucial) blemish came in the third inning, when he yielded a three-run homer to Casey Schmitt. Freeland will end the season with 17 losses, which is the most of his career and would lead the majors at the end of the season unless Mitchell Parker (9-16) were to take a loss out of the bullpen. Freeland will end the 2025 season with a 4.98 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 124:38 K:BB across 162.2 innings.