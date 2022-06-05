Freeland registered a no-decision during Saturday's 6-2 loss to Atlanta on Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk with three strikeouts in seven innings.

Freeland made just one mistake Saturday -- an Austin Riley 435-foot solo shot in the sixth inning -- that proved to be the difference as the game went to extra innings tied at 1-1. The 29-year-old continues to be a risk/reward option as he's now surrendered one run or fewer in five of his last eight starts though he's averaged nearly five runs surrendered in the other three. Freeland carries a 4.53 ERA and 1.47 WHIP into his next appearance, scheduled for next weekend against San Diego.