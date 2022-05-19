Freeland allowed three earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out eight across six innings Wednesday against the Giants. He did not factor into the decision.

Freeland surrendered all of his runs in the first four innings, but he retired six of the last seven batters he faced to log his third quality start of the season. He also struck out a season-best eight batters on the strength of 16 swinging strikes across 103 total pitches. Freeland has allowed two or fewer earned runs in four starts this season, but five or more in three outings. The end result is a 4.85 ERA with a 34:13 K:BB across 42.2 innings on the campaign.