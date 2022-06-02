Freeland (ankle) is listed as the Rockies' starting pitcher for Saturday's game against Atlanta in Colorado.

Freeland appeared to be at risk of landing on the injured list after he was diagnosed with a left ankle impingement following his most recent outing Sunday in Washington, but he apparently checked out fine following his between-starts bullpen session and looks like he'll be ready to return to the mound on five days' rest this weekend. The southpaw owns a 6.25 ERA and 1.67 WHIP across 31.2 innings at Coors Field this season.