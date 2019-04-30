Freeland (2-4) took the loss against the Brewers on Monday, giving up five earned runs on five hits over six innings, striking out three and walking two as the Rockies lost 5-1.

Fresh off his activation from the 10-day injured list after a blister caused him to miss his last turn in the rotation, Freeland was hit with the loss in his first start back as he was victimized by a pair of long balls from Jesus Aguilar. The outing bumps his ERA to 4.81 and his WHIP to 1.22 over 33.2 innings ahead of his next start, which will see him take on the Diamondbacks at home on Saturday.