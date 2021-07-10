Freeland (1-3) lost Friday's 4-2 game against San Diego, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts in five innings.

Freeland had allowed just a single run through five innings but was removed after permitting the first two batters in the sixth to reach base and reliever Tyler Kinley allowed both to score to saddle Freeland with the loss. The lefty only threw 64 pitches in the short appearance and surrendered three runs or less for the fourth straight start.