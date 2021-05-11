Freeland (shoulder) will start a Triple-A game Saturday in El Paso, Michael Spencer of CBS Denver reports.
The lefty suffered a left shoulder strain late in spring training and is finally nearing a return to full health. Assuming a successful rehab assignment, Freeland will likely fill a spot in the Rockies' rotation once activated.
