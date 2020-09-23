Freeland pitched six innings against San Francisco on Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks. He struck out one and did not factor in the decision.

Freeland navigated through six frames and yielded only two runs despite being far from dominant. He threw only 59 of 101 pitches for strikes and induced a mere eight swings-and-misses en route to his lowest strikeout total of the season. Still, the left-hander managed the third quality start in his last four outings and avoided a second-straight loss. Freeland has enjoyed a fairly strong season considering his home ballpark, registering a 3.69 ERA over 12 starts. He's slated to take the mound in the final game of the regular season at Arizona on Sunday.