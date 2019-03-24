Manager Bud Black confirmed Freeland will start for the Rockies on Opening Day, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

This comes as no surprise. Freeland will look to build off his breakout 2018 campaign that saw the southpaw compile a 2.85 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across 33 starts (202.1 innings).

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • MLB: Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds

    Gennett injury proves costly

    With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...