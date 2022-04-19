Freeland agreed Tuesday with the Rockies on a five-year, $64.5 million contract, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal also includes a player option for 2027.

Freeland and the Rockies had been scheduled for an arbitration hearing in late May following their failure to agree to a deal in spring training, but after further discussions, the two sides were able to find common ground on a long-term pact. As a Colorado native, Freeland likely has more interest in pitching at altitude in Coors Field than the majority of established starters around the league, so it made sense for the Rockies to keep the homegrown starter on the books through at least the 2026 season. Freeland has been blitzed for 10 runs across nine innings in his first two starts of 2022, but he was effective for most of his first five seasons in the majors after factoring in his unfavorable home environment. He turned in ERA- marks of 91 or lower in four of the past five seasons, with 100 being the league average after accounting for park factors. Now that he's resolved his contract situation, Freeland will return to the mound to make his third start of the season Tuesday against the Phillies at Coors Field.