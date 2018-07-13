Freeland (8-6) allowed one run over 5.1 innings in a no-decision Thursday against the Diamondbacks. He struck out four batters and surrendered just one walk.

Although he didn't get the win, Freeland pitched well once again, allowing two-or-less runs for the sixth straight start. Freeland's ERA in that stretch is a strong 1.93. Freeland doesn't offer great strikeout upside with just 92 strikeouts over 115.2 innings this season, but he excels at limiting damage and putting himself in position to pick up wins. He'll make his next start after the All-Star break.