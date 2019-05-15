Freeland didn't factor into the decision against the Red Sox on Tuesday, giving up three earned runs on five hits over six innings, striking out seven and walking three as the Rockies eventually prevailed 5-4 in 11 innings.

Freeland hurled a quality start, but would ultimately settle for the no-decision as the Rockies needed extra innings to dispatch of the Red Sox. Still, it was a welcome sight to see him put together a solid outing, as Freeland has struggled so far this season, with a 5.68 ERA and 1.34 WHIP over 50.2 innings. He'll look to build on this effort in his next start, which will see him take on the Phillies on the road Sunday.