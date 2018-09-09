Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Notches 14th win
Freeland (14-7) allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out eight across six innings to earn the win Saturday against the Dodgers.
Freeland's sole blemish came on a solo blast by Chris Taylor in the fourth inning. Otherwise, he kept the Dodgers' bats under wraps by recording 15 of his 18 outs via the strikeout or groundball. His second season at the major-league level has been a revelation, as he's now recorded a 2.91 ERA and 1.24 WHIP across 176.1 innings.
