Freeland hurled six innings against the Angels on Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four. He did not factor in the decision.

Following two ugly outings between Aug. 28 and Sept. 2, Freeland has bounced back with consecutive quality starts. He held the Angels mostly at bay Saturday, giving up only one extra-base hit before departing in a tie game. The southpaw has pitched at least six innings in eight of his 10 starts this season and has registered a 3.54 ERA in spite of the aforementioned pair of rough outings. He'll next take the mound at home against the Dodgers on Thursday.