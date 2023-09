Freeland (oblique) was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday.

The move to the injured list was to be expected for the left-hander, who will miss the rest of the season with an oblique strain after leaving Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Giants. Freeland finishes the 2023 campaign with a 5.03 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 94:42 K:BB across 155.2 innings. The 30-year-old inked an extension with Colorado in April of last year and is signed through at least 2026.