Freeland allowed a run on seven hits and three walks while striking out eight over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers.

Freeland got through his last start of the season by bending but not breaking. He exited with runners on the corners and two outs in the sixth inning, falling one out shy of what would have been his 14th quality start this year. He then saw the victory slip away as the Dodgers rallied to tie the game in the seventh. Freeland ends the campaign with a 4.53 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 131:53 K:BB through 174.2 innings across 31 starts. Playing his home games at Coors Field did him no favors -- Freeland had a 6.00 ERA across 87 innings at home, but it was nearly half that (3.08) in 87.2 innings on the road.