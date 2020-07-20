Rockies manager Bud Black confirmed Freeland will start the team's third game of the season Friday in Texas, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

After turning in a 2.85 ERA over 33 starts in 2018, Freeland regressed in a major way in 2019, submitting a 6.73 ERA and 1.58 WHIP across 22 outings. The massive decline in performance wasn't enough to prevent Freeland from breaking summer camp with a spot in the middle of the rotation, which speaks to the Rockies' lack of attractive alternative starting options more than anything. In deeper leagues, Freeland may be a more reliable fantasy option in favorable road matchups, and at least for his first start, he should benefit from the Rangers' new ballpark (Globe Life Field) likely playing more pitcher-friendly than its predecessor. Like most starters, Freeland is best left avoided when he takes the hill at Coors Field, where he sports a 4.34 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 7.2 K/9 in 228.1 career innings.