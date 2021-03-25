Freeland (shoulder) will be sidelined for at least a month, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Freeland exited Tuesday's spring game against Oakland with a left shoulder strain, and manager Bud Black announced Thursday that the southpaw will miss at least a month. The team initially feared that Freeland's injury was worse, but the Rockies were encouraged by the results of his imaging. Chi Chi Gonzalez, Dereck Rodriguez or Ryan Rolison could now be in the mix to start for the Rockies during the first month of the regular season.