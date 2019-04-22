Freeland was placed on the 10-day injured list with a blister on his left middle finger Monday.

It's a bit of a surprise, as Freeland certainly appeared healthy in his most recent outing, striking out seven in six scoreless innings while allowing just two hits Thursday against the Phillies. The move was made retroactive to Friday, so there's a chance he could miss just one start and return April 29 in Milwaukee, though the recovery date for blisters isn't always easy to predict. Tyler Anderson (knee) was activated from the injured list in a corresponding move.