Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Out with illness
Freeland was scratched from his scheduled start Friday against Texas due to illness, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Rico Garcia will start in his place. Assuming the illness doesn't keep Freeland out for more than a few days, his preparation for Opening Day should be largely unaffected.
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Set for Game 4 start•
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: To start wild-card matchup•
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Clinches playoff berth with 17th win•
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Bags 16th win in scoreless start•
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Start pushed up to Sunday•
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Quality start in no-decision•
