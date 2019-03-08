Freeland was scratched from his scheduled start Friday against Texas due to illness, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Rico Garcia will start in his place. Assuming the illness doesn't keep Freeland out for more than a few days, his preparation for Opening Day should be largely unaffected.

