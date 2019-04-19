Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Picks up second win
Freeland (2-3) picked up the win against the Phillies on Thursday, giving up just two hits and no runs over six strong innings, striking out seven and walking none in Colorado's 6-2 victory.
It was a stellar effort from the left-hander, who bagged his second win of the season while lowering his ERA to 4.23 through 27.2 innings to go along with a 30:10 K:BB. His exit after 86 pitches was due to a blister that popped up during his last start, per Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post, but his removal may have been a precautionary measure with the Rockies leading. If the blister doesn't cause him to miss a turn in the rotation, Freeland is slated to take mound next at home against the Nationals on Tuesday.
