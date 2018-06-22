Freeland (7-6) tossed six innings Thursday, allowing two runs on four walks and five hits in a 6-4 win against the Mets. He struck out four batters and gave up a home run.

It wasn't the cleanest of starts, but Freeland got back in the win column for the first time since June 5. He allowed a solo shot off the bat of Todd Frazier in the first inning but was able to settle in the rest of the way. The 6-foot-3 lefty owns a 3.55 ERA and a 77:31 K:BB in 90.1 innings in 2018. Freeland will take the mound in San Francisco next Wednesday.