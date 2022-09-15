Freeland (9-9) got the win after he tossed 6.2 scoreless frames, allowing seven hits and three walks while striking out five versus the White Sox on Wednesday.

Freeland wasn't perfect Wednesday, but he was able to escape any damage against him in the contest, producing a scoreless outing for the first time since July 25. The left-hander has now compiled four consecutive strong outings including back-to-back quality starts, surrendering four runs while striking out 18 batters over 23.1 frames during that span. The hot stretch has lowered his season ERA from 4.93 to 4.43 over 160.1 innings in 28 starts.