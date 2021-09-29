Freeland (7-8) picked up the win Tuesday against the Nationals after pitching 6.2 innings and giving up one run. He allowed six hits and walked four while striking out three.

The 28-year-old tossed six scoreless innings before surrendering a bases loaded walk to Lane Thomas in the seventh inning, driving in Yadiel Hernandez for the only run against him in the contest. He has now notched three consecutive quality starts, posting a 1.93 ERA and 2-0 record over those outings. Freeland is not expected to make another start before the regular season ends Sunday, finishing his year with seven wins, a 4.33 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 105 strikeouts in 120.2 innings.