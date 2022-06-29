Freeland (4-5) gave up three earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five to get the win in a 7-4 victory over the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Freeland has been on a roll lately, and his quality start against the tough Dodgers lineup gives him four quality starts out of five appearances in June. He has earned three wins over the time span while lowering his ERA to 4.31, despite three of those starts coming at home. The 29-year-old left-hander is holding batters to a .231 average on the road this year, while that number jumps to .300 at home. Look for him to face off with the Dodgers again on Monday.