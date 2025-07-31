Freeland (2-11) took the loss Wednesday against the Guardians, allowing two runs on three hits and no walks in three innings. He didn't record a strikeout.

Freeland was pitching through an illness Wednesday, per Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com, which likely played a large part in interim manager Warren Schaeffer's decision to pull the hurler after he threw just 40 pitches. The left-hander yielded a pair of runs in the first inning, but he managed to settle in to toss two clean frames thereafter. Freeland owns a 5.26 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 74:26 K:BB over 104.1 innings, and he doesn't shape up as a recommended fantasy option at home versus the first-place Blue Jays next week.