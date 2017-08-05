Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Placed on DL
Freeland (left groin strain) was placed on the 10-day DL on Saturday.
He left Friday's start with the groin injury, and it will cost him at least one more start. The Rockies already had six big-league starters on the active roster prior to this injury, so it seems likely that they will simply go with a strict five-man rotation until Freeland is healthy. Carlos Estevez was recalled from Triple-A as a corresponding move to serve as a fresh bullpen arm.
