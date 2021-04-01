Freeland (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Freeland is expected to miss at least a month due to a left shoulder strain, so his move to the injured list is simply procedural. Chi Chi Gonzalez was seen as the favorite to serve as the fifth starter in Freeland's absence, but newly-acquired Jhoulys Chacin could claim a back-end rotation spot early in the season until Freeland returns.
More News
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Out at least one month•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Suffers shoulder strain•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Exits in pain•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Tosses four scoreless frames•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Effective in spring debut•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Avoids arbitration with Colorado•