Freeland (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Freeland is expected to miss at least a month due to a left shoulder strain, so his move to the injured list is simply procedural. Chi Chi Gonzalez was seen as the favorite to serve as the fifth starter in Freeland's absence, but newly-acquired Jhoulys Chacin could claim a back-end rotation spot early in the season until Freeland returns.