Freeland (hamstring) was spotted playing catch Wednesday from about 120 feet, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
After cruising through five scoreless innings Monday against the Pirates, Freeland's start ended early when he experienced cramping in his left hamstring. The fact that Freeland was able to throw two days later suggests the hamstring won't be much of a concern moving forward, so the lefty looks like he'll be ready to pitch by the time his next turn in the rotation comes up Saturday against the Cardinals. He'll likely throw a bullpen session Thursday before the Rockies sign off on him starting this weekend.
