Freeland (4-12) took the loss Sunday against the White Sox, allowing four runs on seven hits and no walks in four innings. He struck out two.

Five of the seven hits allowed went for extra bases Sunday. The southpaw's five-year deal with the Rockies is up following the 2026 season, and it remains to be seen if he'll re-up with Colorado after spending each of the first 10 years of his career in the Mile High City. He turned in one of his worst big-league campaigns this year, registering a 6.65 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 108:29 K:BB in 135.1 innings.