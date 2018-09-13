Freeland left Thursday's start against Arizona in the seventh inning and was seen talking to team trainer Keith Dugger regarding his left calf, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

The Rockies have yet to announce whether Freeland was removed due to an injury, as it's entirely possible that he was pulled after getting into a little trouble in the seventh frame. On the day, he allowed three earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out six. If he is dealing with a calf issue, he will likely undergo further testing Thursday night in order to determine whether he will make his next projected start Tuesday against the Dodgers.