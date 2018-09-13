Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Potentially dealing with calf issue
Freeland left Thursday's start against Arizona in the seventh inning and was seen talking to team trainer Keith Dugger regarding his left calf, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
The Rockies have yet to announce whether Freeland was removed due to an injury, as it's entirely possible that he was pulled after getting into a little trouble in the seventh frame. On the day, he allowed three earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out six. If he is dealing with a calf issue, he will likely undergo further testing Thursday night in order to determine whether he will make his next projected start Tuesday against the Dodgers.
More News
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Notches 14th win•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Earns 13th victory•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Six strong innings in win•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Allows two runs in no-decision•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Fans nine in win over Braves•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Fans 10 in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...