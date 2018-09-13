Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Pulled with calf cramp
Manager Bud Black said Freeland was removed from Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks with a calf cramp, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Black said the issue got progressively worse as the game went on, though he noted the issue is no cause for concern. Freeland wound up picking up the win (his 15th of the season) after allowing three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out six across 6.1 innings. It doesn't sound like Freeland will be forced to miss a turn through the rotation -- his next start is scheduled for Tuesday against the Dodgers -- though the Rockies will likely see how the southpaw feels in the coming days before clearing him.
