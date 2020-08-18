Freeland (2-1) allowed two runs on seven hits and struck out five over six innings, but took the loss Monday versus the Astros.

Freeland gave up a two-run double to Carlos Correa in a tough first inning, and that was enough to stick the southpaw with his first loss this year. Through 31.2 innings, Freeland has a 2.56 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 18 strikeouts. Monday was his first appearance where he didn't walk a batter. He'll hope for more run support when he faces the Dodgers on Saturday.