Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Quality start in no-decision
Freeland allowed two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four over 6.2 innings in Tuesday's loss to the Dodgers. He did not factor into the decision.
Freeland left his last start with a calf cramp, but he showed no lingering effects of the issue in this one. The lefty did match a season high with the four free passes, but he was able to work around that to fire a ninth consecutive quality start -- a span in which he's 6-0 with a 2.35 ERA and 9.1 K/9. He'll look to keep rolling, taking a 2.95 ERA into Monday's start against the Phillies.
More News
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Cleared to start Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Pulled with calf cramp•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Potentially dealing with calf issue•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Notches 14th win•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Earns 13th victory•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Six strong innings in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...