Freeland allowed two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four over 6.2 innings in Tuesday's loss to the Dodgers. He did not factor into the decision.

Freeland left his last start with a calf cramp, but he showed no lingering effects of the issue in this one. The lefty did match a season high with the four free passes, but he was able to work around that to fire a ninth consecutive quality start -- a span in which he's 6-0 with a 2.35 ERA and 9.1 K/9. He'll look to keep rolling, taking a 2.95 ERA into Monday's start against the Phillies.