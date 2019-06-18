Freeland gave up two earned runs on five hits over six innings, striking out three and walking one for Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.

Freeland opened the game with five scoreless frames and retired 15 of 18 batters during one stretch in a sorely needed strong outing for the struggling left-hander. Freeland had a 7.13 ERA in 59.1 innings before getting sent down at the end of May, and his struggles had continued in his two outings for the Isotopes before this contest, so hopefully the quality start is a sign he's set to get on track.