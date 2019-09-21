Freeland (groin) was activated from injured list and will start Saturday against the Dodgers, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Freeland was placed on the injured list Aug. 22, but will have the chance to take the ball at least one more time prior to the close of the season. It's unclear how deep into the game the team will let him pitch, though he had been fully stretched out prior to the injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories